Another star on the show Empire is now in trouble with the law.

According to TMZ, Bryshere Gray was arrested in Chicago for several driving-related offenses.

He was initially pulled over because his tags didn't match the car he was driving, a 2014 Rolls-Royce.

It was then discovered Gray didn't have a license OR insurance.

Dude.

Gray was booked on a misdemeanor for the registration issue and cited for driving without a license or insurance. He was later released.