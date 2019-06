Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 1-year-old giraffe died during what the zoo calls a routine exam.

The zoo tweeted that the giraffe, named Witten after Jason Witten, stopped breathing while under anesthesia during the exam.

This is the second baby giraffe to die at the Dallas Zoo. In 2015, a giraffe named Kipenzi died after running into a wall of her enclosure.

The zoo says these exams are done frequently without incident but, as with humans, there are risks associated anesthesia.