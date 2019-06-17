Whataburger sells majority stake to Chicago firm, infuriates Texans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ah, the beloved Whataburger that Texans have come to know and love has now sold a majority stake to the Chicago firm BDT Capital Partners.

This move sparked outrage among loyal fans of the fast food joint and even caused professional athletes to discuss their distaste over Twitter.

The unique hamburger stop first opened its doors on August 8, 1950, in Corpus Christi, TX. From there on, it would grow to become one of the largest and most attractive pit stops for both tourists and locals.

The one thing Texans don't want, is for someone to take the beloved fast food chain and change the menu and ingredients.

Rightfully so, the chain has been selling their delicious honey butter chicken biscuits for breakfast and juicy burgers since 1950 without changing the recipe.

Houston Texans' star defensive end J.J. Watt took to Twitter calling all Texans to buy back the chain, add kolaches to the menu and make the beloved honey butter chicken biscuits available 24/7.

Although that chance of change is small, even the idea of an ingredient or menu item being altered is what has sparked the outrage.

Whataburger is the spot for locals to eat after sporting events because of their tasty food and being open 24/7.

Being such a Texas icon, messin' with Whataburger could cause some Texans to boycott it all together in the name of lone star pride.