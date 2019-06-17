Dallas Chief gets support after recent backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recently Chief Renee Hall has received a lot of criticism for rising crime rates in Dallas, but a group of local leaders and officials are coming to her defense.

Last Friday, a rally was held outside police headquarters by the African American Pastors Coalition to show support for hall and urge the city to address the crimes issues.

Speakers and attendees included Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas, Pastor Michael Waters of the Joy Tabernacle AME Church, state Sen. Royce West, and others.

The group and support are counter to the news last week that the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization chapter in Dallas had a no confidence vote and wants Hall to resign.