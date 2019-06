Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged with forcible touching and sex abuse in the third degree from an incident in a New York Bar.

Video has now surfaced showing an incident in which a 29-year-old woman says Gooding grabbed her breasts at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan.

Gooding voluntarily turned himself in and was released on bond, although he has denies the allegations and pleaded not guilty. He awaits a court date on June 26.