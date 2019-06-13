× Savvy Saver: Dallas Wings, go from prole to bougie instantly, and celebrate Juneteenth

This week, we have an exclusive CW33 ticket offer from the Dallas Wings, how to go from prole to bougie instantly, and celebrate Juneteenth in Fort Worth.

And, go.

Pride Night | Dallas Wings | June 20

The Dallas Wings are giving away pride flags for their Pride Night home game against the Phoenix Mercury on June 20 at 7PM.

Savvy Savings: You can get special discounted rates (seriously, it’s a good one) by using the code CW33 when you purchase tickets HERE.

MORE INFO

Summer Cinema Series at Pool Adolphus | Adolphus Hotel | June 19 – Aug 28

If you’re an unsophisticated plebeian like me, even just walking into the Adolphus Hotel seems futile.

But, here’s your chance to go from proletariat to bourgeoisie without, well, actually being bourgeoisie. This is a free poolside series, open to the public, featuring movie style snacks and the best films of the Summer. Occurs every Wednesday until September.

Savvy Savings: Free, snacks and craft cocktails will also be available to purchase.

MORE INFO

Celebrate Juneteenth | Fort Worth | June 8 – 18

Fort Worth’s annual Juneteenth festival is not one to miss.

Spanning 10 days, the events features stage plays, BBQ competitions, parades, and more.

Savvy Savings: Ranges from free to, well….not free.

MORE INFO

