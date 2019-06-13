Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Enjoy a Night at the Ballpark and Support Operation Blue Shield!

Posted 2:17 pm, June 13, 2019, by

Silhouette of Baseball fan waving hands in the air

Nothing beats a summer night spent at the ballpark, but even better is when you get to support Operation Blue Shield. They’re having an event at Rough Riders Stadium in Frisco on June 29, 2019 at 7:05 PM.

The event will be filled with fantastic food and fans! Come out and join us for a fun night of celebrating our first responders and the community.

You don’t want to miss out on this fantastic opportunity to meet some amazing people, support a great cause, and watch some good ole’ fashioned baseball!

