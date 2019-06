Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All of those CBD stores popping up are no longer lurking in a legal grey area.

Gov. Abbott signed House Bill 1325 which legalizes industrial hemp production.

Proponents of the bill said it will allow Texas farmers to compete with the hemp industries in states where it's already legal.

The Department of Agriculture will oversee the growing of hemp, while consumables will be regulated by the state's health and human services department.