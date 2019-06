Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few days ago, Amy Schumer posted a photo to Instagram of herself taking a leisurely stroll with her newborn, Gene.

Her hiking attire, however, is inspiring to some and is a cause of concern to others. In the photo Schumer is wearing only a bra and mesh hospital underwear.

Some folks praised her candid photos of life post-partum life. Other's thought the actress was indecent or immature.