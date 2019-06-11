DPD Chief addresses spike in murders, says it’s a police problem and a societal problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall went in front of the city council to address the spike in the murder and violent crime rate in Dallas.

The violent crime and murder rate in Dallas is the worst in over a decade.

According to an analysis, Hall told the council that if the city stays consistent with previous years, with 97 murders in Dallas this year already, it could be on pace for 228 murders in 2019.

The council asked Hall how she's addressing the issue, and also about the perception that Dallas is becoming a violent city.

She relayed her plans to fight violence, but also said that murder and violent crime aren't just police issues, but societal issues too.