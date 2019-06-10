Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Walmart testing new service that will deliver groceries AND put them in your refrigerator

Posted 2:25 pm, June 10, 2019, by

Walmart wants to come hangout at your place....and put groceries into your refrigerator.

This fall, the retail giant will begin testing a new in-home delivery service that will actually put the groceries into your kitchen. Well, if you live in one of the test cities, that is.

People living in Kansas City, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida will be able to use the new service, which Walmart hopes to eventually roll out across the country.

Here's how it would work: Customers will need to have Walmart install a smart lock on their home. When their order is delivered, the Walmart delivery worker will use a wearable camera and a one-time code on the smart lock.

This will allow people to watch the delivery remotely.

