Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Shot in the Back Sunday Evening

While at a bar in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, David Ortiz was shot in the back and rushed to the hospital. The bar was known to be elegant, and a great place for locals to relax, but now locals may be terrified to enter the bar again.

The bullet struck Ortiz in the back and exited through his stomach. The procedure required multiple doctors, but Ortiz is now in stable condition and recovering. Two others were shot during the incident as well.

Reports state that multiple suspects have been arrested and the person who fired the gun has been identified as Eddy Feliz Garcia. Police are now waiting to question Garcia's motives behind shooting Mr. Ortiz.

Everyone in the sports world were holding their breath waiting on more information on whether or not the Red Sox legend would survive. Thankfully, he is recovering well from his surgery and the legend of Big Papi will live on for several more years.