Savvy Saver: Get a Taste of Dallas, have a field day at Fair Park, and see Jamila Woods

See how much of the cuisine of several Dallas neighborhoods you can shovel down your gullet, explore Fair Park when the State Fair isn’t going WITHOUT being arrested for trespassing, and…..Jamila Woods.

Get to it.

Taste of Dallas | Dallas Market Hall | June 7-9

It’s true. We’re not hiding it – we’ve partnered with the 33rd Annual Taste of Dallas. We’ve been giving away free VIP tickets like they’re ear plugs at a Spin Doctors reunion concert.

Just because you’re not at the cool kid’s table by winning said tickets, doesn’t mean you need to slum it this weekend, eating leftover spaghetti so old some of the noodles have re-hardened.

Besides, entry into the ultimate foodie experience falls well within the boundaries of savvy saving.

Savvy Savings: If you buy tickets online, GA is only $12 (it’s $20 if you buy at the gate).

MORE INFO

Fair Park Field Day | Fair Park | Every Saturday in June & July

Fair Park isn’t only open for the state fair or that Irish festival you vaguely remember going to years ago.

Every Saturday in June and July from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Leonhardt Lagoon there’s a FREE pop-up park experience as big as Texas. Take in the landscapes of the lagoon and enjoy lawn games, sports, and free play activities.

Savvy Savings: Free!

MORE INFO

Jamila Woods | Deep Ellum Art Company | June 12

As you may know, we’re perpetually peeved at the absurd prices for concert tickets these days. Yeah, we sound like a “back in my day” grandpa, but whatever. Besides, the ticket price isn’t usually the issue, rather it’s the six-figure fees the ticket companies charge.

Get off my lawn.

Anyway, this caught our eye as advanced online tickets are only $15, plus the small fee of $3.97.

Savvy Savings: $15 advanced

MORE INFO

