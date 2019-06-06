Dallas Native Post Malone’s Hit Single “Rockstar” Reaches One Billion Streams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Post Malone has reached another milestone with his platinum single "Rockstar" featuring 21 Savage.

The song debuted in 2018 on his sophomore album, Beerbongs & Bentleys. This adds yet another achievement for the single as it also won the Song of the Year at the 2018 VMAs, while also going eight times platinum.

It has been quite the journey to fame for the twenty-three-year-old from Grapevine High School.

After moving from New York to Texas when he was younger, he found his love for music. A few years later, Mr. Post created his stage name through a random rap name generator from his legal name, Austin Post.

Shortly after graduating from Grapevine High School, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his musical dreams as Post Malone.

After arriving in LA, he recorded the song, "White Iverson" and it quickly gained praise from popular rappers such as Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa. The fame and popularity quickly engulfed Post Malone within the month and he would then go on to sign with Republic Records and release his first album, Stoney.

That fame led to him creating the single "Rockstar", which gave listeners a taste of his life. Not only do people enjoy listening to Post Malone for his unique sound, but also because it makes them feel like real life rockstars.

Now, he has everyone, including adults, constantly on the edge of their seats just waiting for him to release more music.