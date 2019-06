Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2021, products such as cigarettes, cigars, dissolvable products, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco and water pipes will no longer be sold in stores in Beverly Hills.

The city council decision made the city the first in the U.S. to enact such a sweeping ban.

The ban will effect retailers, such as gas stations and convenient stores, but cigar lounges and hotels will be exempt.