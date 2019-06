Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas police have arrested 18-year-old Kenaijae Anderson for the shooting death of Leroy Hawkins.

Hawkins, a recent graduate at DeSoto High School, was found shot to death in his car in downtown Dallas Tuesday morning.

Anderson also attended DeSoto High and has reportedly confessed to killing Hawkins.

Leroy Hawkins had signed to play football for Jackson State University.