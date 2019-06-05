Deputy who stayed outside during Parkland school shootings arrested

[ooyala player_id=”f5c333b0ed234aa5859d68a57e0c8177″ auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”p5YTUyOvPTemQ78J8E5WHrwY2NY9″ code=”N1NXl3aDE6xpTjJMU5bxdOFcI_jcXykY”

The deputy who remained outside during the initial moments of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year faces charges for his in action.

56-year-old Scot Peterson retreated to safety when a gunman started shooting students at the school.

He faces 11 charges of neglect of a child, culpable negligence and perjury.

Peterson was booked into the Broward County jail with a bond of $102,000.