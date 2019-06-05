Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Deputy who stayed outside during Parkland school shootings arrested

Posted 2:54 pm, June 5, 2019, by

[ooyala player_id=”f5c333b0ed234aa5859d68a57e0c8177″ auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”p5YTUyOvPTemQ78J8E5WHrwY2NY9″ code=”N1NXl3aDE6xpTjJMU5bxdOFcI_jcXykY”

The deputy who remained outside during the initial moments of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year faces charges for his in action.

56-year-old Scot Peterson retreated to safety when a gunman started shooting students at the school.

He faces 11 charges of neglect of a child, culpable negligence and perjury.

Peterson was booked into the Broward County jail with a bond of $102,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.