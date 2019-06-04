Maleah Davis’ remains found in Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Harris County Medical examiner says the remains found in a bag discovered in Arkansas belong to Maleah Davis, a Houston 4-year-old missing since early May.

A foul-smelling bag was discovered on May 31 by lawn workers near an Interstate 30 entrance ramp in Hempstead County, Arkansas. The workers brought the bag to authorities, who realized the signs of a child's body.

Medical examiners have been able confirm the remains are that of Malaeh using DNA testing. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, is currently in jail on a tampering with evidence charge in relation to her disappearance.

So far, no other charges have been made.