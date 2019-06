Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since 2011, The Dallas Way has led the effort to gather and preserve the untold and under-told stories of the LGBTQ community of Dallas.

This is done through their studious collection and organizing of historical archives, video and audio recordings of personal oral histories of individuals, written stories of Dallas-area LGBTQ organizations and members of the LGBTQ community.

For more information or to get involved, visit thedallasway.org