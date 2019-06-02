Taking care of your own backyard: Clay Cooley Volkswagen and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Clay Cooley Volkswagen of Park Cities, The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade is a significant part of the community they're in.

Steve Dodge, General Manager, knew it was important for the dealership to be involved.

"I just felt like it was very instrumental" he says, "for this dealership to be supportive of a community event that's been in it's back yard for...years".

And supportive they were.

The 2019 Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade was broadcast live on TV, for the first time ever, thanks to support from Clay Cooley Volkswagen of Park Cities and Richardson.