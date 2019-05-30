Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

3 arrested in street racing crash that killed Dallas girl

Posted 3:26 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:30PM, May 30, 2019

Dallas Police arrested three men who they say caused a deadly street racing crash that killed 8-year-old Olivia Mendez.  Her mother and younger sister were also hurt but are now out of the hospital.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.