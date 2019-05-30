3 arrested in street racing crash that killed Dallas girl

Dallas Police arrested three men who they say caused a deadly street racing crash that killed 8-year-old Olivia Mendez. Her mother and younger sister were also hurt but are now out of the hospital.
