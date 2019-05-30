Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

A confirmed tornado in Canton

Posted 6:23 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59PM, May 30, 2019

Residents in Canton, Texas, reported storm damage after a confirmed tornado was on the ground along Interstate 20 east of Dallas. Damage was reported to buildings and power lines, but there were no major injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.