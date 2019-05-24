Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

A deadly month in Dallas with 26 homicides in 22 days

Posted 7:55 am, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50AM, May 24, 2019

The May 2019 homicide rate almost doubled from last year according to the Dallas Police Department.  Only two of the homicides were attributed to drugs or gangs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.