'Stonewall STRONG, Dallas PROUD' – the meaning behind the theme of the 2019 Dallas Pride Parade

For the 2019 Alan Ross Freedom Parade here in Dallas, organizers are remembering the struggles of history while celebrating Dallas pride.

The theme was selected to recognize and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City.

The Stonewall Riots were a landmark event in the history of LGBTQ rights.

On June 28, 1969 police raided the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, which had become a refuge for many marginalized people in the LGBTQ community.

Fed up with harassment and discrimination, patrons of the Stonewall Inn became increasingly agitated as police aggressively handled people during the raid, eventually leading to an all out riot.

While not the singular starting source for the LGBTQ rights movement, the uprising marked a pivotal point in the fight for equality.

Many other pride parades and festivals around the country are adopting a similar themes in recognizing the 50th anniversary, celebrating progress made, and acknowledging the work still to be done.

The 2019 Alan Ross Freedom Parade and Festival is on June 2 in Fair Park, with the parade kicking off at 2PM.

For the first time in history, the parade is being broadcast live on TV from Fair Park in Dallas, from 2pm – 4pm on CW33.