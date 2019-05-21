Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

New Plano movie theater is dog friendly with free wine

Posted 1:13 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:16PM, May 21, 2019

The newly opened K9 Cinemas in Plano invites you to watch older movies with your dog. They do have three rules: clean up after your pet, bring vaccination records, and only two dogs per human.

