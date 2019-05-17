Alley’s House transforms the lives of teen moms with support, guidance, and their own perseverance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're proud to partner with Alley's House as a CW33 Good Partner. To learn more, visit here.

Young and teen moms often face seemingly insurmountable obstacles when trying to improve their own lives and lives of their children.

Alley's House has been offering support and opportunities for these mothers in Dallas / Fort Worth since 1997.

The team and their volunteers offer an array of services to young mothers between the ages of 13 and 25, including education, counseling, parenting skills, financial literary, and workforce readiness.

However, Alley's House offers more than just the necessary skills to succeed to these moms.

"There's a kinship that forms between the moms here" says Brenna Wriston, Executive Director at Alley's House, "they really feel like they've found a place to call home."

Alley's House offers the resources; it's the moms that are putting in the hard work.

Isabella Salazar is one of those hard working moms that is a 2018 graduate of the program.

Isabella was the keynote speaker for the annual event held on May 16th.

"If I had one piece of advice I could pass on to the teen moms" she says, "it would be not to slow down, and to keep going. Slowing down makes it harder to get going again."

If you'd like to get involved with Alley's House, there are many ways to do so.

Wriston says "you can be involved in volunteering, you can come in and teach a workshop, you could donate some of your gently used, professional business clothing."

Diapers, wipes, and healthy food are also always useful.

To learn more or to get involved, visit alleyshouse.org