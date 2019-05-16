Savvy Saver: Exclusive ticket discount to The Lightning Thief, dragon boats, and boozin’ bingo

Oh, this week is a good ‘un!

Ok…maybe it’s not dragons fighting in a lightning storm (cue gnarly 80’s thrash guitar solo).

But it’s close.

We’ve got an exclusive discount for tickets to see The Lightning Thief at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dragons that don’t require you to spend 3 hours trying to find a pirated stream of Game of Thrones (just pay for it already), and ‘not-your-grandma’s bingo’ at a swanky hotel.

You’re here. You’re Savvy. Get to it.

The Lightning Thief | AT&T Performing Arts Center | May 21 – 26

The Greek gods are real, and they’re ruining Percy Jackson’s life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail, and is on an epic quest to find Zeus’s lightning bolt to prevent a war between the gods.

And because you’re friends (we’re friends, right?) we’ve got an exclusive Savvy Saving for you.

Savvy Savings: Use the code CW33 for special discounted ticket price (20-23% off depending on seats).

MORE INFO

12th annual Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival | Las Colinas | May 19

No, these dragons are not driven by a crazed Targaryen.

Rather, this is a competitive team sport going back 2000 years and festival celebrating Asian culture.

Each dragon boat measures approximately 40 feet in length and 4 feet in width and carries 20 paddlers, 1 drummer and 1 steersperson.

The festival will have music, vendors, food, and, of course, dragon boat racing. The event goes from 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Savvy Savings: Free!

MORE INFO

Boozin’ Bingo | The Statler | May 30

The Statler says “this is NOT your Grandma’s bingo”.

Well, some of us have Grannies that could’ve drank Ulysses S. Grant under the table and bar-brawled her way onto a UFC octagon, so that might be a little presumptuous.

Anyway, ‘Boozin’ Bingo’ offers a different spin on traditional Bingo and provides guests a competitive, entertaining atmosphere centered around a spirited sensory experience.

Savvy Savings: Free with RSVP. 21+ only

MORE INFO

