Ohio school eliminates valedictorian, salutatorian to reduce ‘competitive culture’

Mason High School in Ohio will no longer have valedictorian and salutatorian beginning with the class of 2020.

The school allegedly made the decision after a yearlong study involving a focus group of students, family and staff.

Mason’s principal made the announcement Thursday, saying it was part of an effort to improve student’s mental wellness.

Students with a GPA of 4.00 and above will be designated summa cum laude; students with a GPA between 3.75 and 3.99 will be designated magna cum laude; and students with a GPA between 3.51 to 3.74 will be designated cum laude.