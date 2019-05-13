Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

World’s most expensive cup of coffee now available in the U.S. for an eye-opening price

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The world's most expensive cup of coffee is now available in the United States, but only at one coffee retailer.

The coffee, which was imported from Panama, costs $803 per pound.  However, after roasting it costs closer to $1,200 per pound, according to KGO

Roasting company Klatch Coffee Roasters, which has several locations in California, is splitting 10 pounds of the exclusive Elida Geisha 803 coffee throughout its stores.

KGO reports that the 10 pounds of coffee will supply the United States with about 80 cups of coffee.

The Elida Geisha 803 is reportedly so exclusive that Klatch's baristas took extra precautions preparing the coffee.

"I actually practiced with something completely different hoping this would go good...and it's almost done so this is actually going great," one barista told KGO.

The coffee company is selling each cup for $75 dollars each.

The first of several tastings began Saturday.

