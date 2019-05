Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mother in Utah is suing a former school bus driver who she claims dragged her son 150 feet because of his mixed race.

Brenda Mayes says the driver, 78-year-old John Naisbitt, closed the doors on her son's backpack and then drove up to 175 feet before letting him go.

Naisbitt, when interviewed by KTSU, said he was "not at all racist". "Look at my dog" he said, "He's as black as could be."