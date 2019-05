Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of people marched to the Tarrant County Courthouse on Saturday as part of a call to legalize marijuana in Texas.

The event was the annual DFW Marijuana March, organized by The Dallas/Fort Worth chapter of NORML — the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Speakers addressed a crowd of around roughly 500 people about decriminalization, using marijuana responsibly, and the medical benefits of CBD oil and cannabis.