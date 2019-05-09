Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Watch the Riverdale season finale for a chance to meet the cast!

Posted 2:43 pm, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:48PM, May 9, 2019
Watch the season finale of Riverdale on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 PM for a chance to win tickets to the Riverdale convention in Dallas!

Season 3 of Riverdale comes to an end soon, but here's your chance to meet the cast in person at the Riverdale Convention in Dallas!

Watch the series finale on 5/15 at 7 PM for the code word and visit this page to enter.

We're giving away 2 Gold Package Tickets that include:

  • Reserved seats
  • Select autographs from Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, and Tiera Skovbye
  • Priority lines for other autographs
  • Priority Pre-registration
  • Exclusive Sunday panel with Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa
  • Admission to karaoke party
  • Special Weekend Credentials
  • Admission to the Vendors Room
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.