Watch the Riverdale season finale for a chance to meet the cast!

Watch the season finale of Riverdale on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 PM for a chance to win tickets to the Riverdale convention in Dallas!
Season 3 of Riverdale comes to an end soon, but here's your chance to meet the cast in person at the Riverdale Convention in Dallas!
Watch the series finale on 5/15 at 7 PM for the code word and visit this page to enter.
We're giving away 2 Gold Package Tickets that include:
- Reserved seats
- Select autographs from Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, and Tiera Skovbye
- Priority lines for other autographs
- Priority Pre-registration
- Exclusive Sunday panel with Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa
- Admission to karaoke party
- Special Weekend Credentials
- Admission to the Vendors Room