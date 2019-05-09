Savvy Saver: Vintage things you didn’t know you needed, mom jokes, and gettin’ wild in Watauga

So, Mother’s Day is this Sunday. Did you forget, too? This week we have a way to get your mom laughing and hopefully distract her from what an ingrate you are. Plus, a vintage market and good times in suburbia.
Vintage Market Days | McKinney | May 9-11
Vintage Market Days of Dallas-McKinney is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor market.
There will be 100 vendors, music, and food.
Savvy Savings: $5 – $15 depending on day
Mother’s Day Laughs | Dallas Comedy House | May 12
Want to give mom something different than the usual brunch, last minute card, and flowers?
Here’s a way to give her the gift of laughter without having to tell her tell your about your career ambitions.
Savvy Savings: $10 – $15 per ticket
Watauga Fest | Watauga | May 16 – 19
IT’S TIME FOR WATAUGA FEST!!
You know, Watauga.
The City. In North Texas.
Ok, unless you’re a resident of the west side of DFW, Watauga might not be on your list of hot spot for entertainment. But they know how to put on city-fest-carnival-thing!
This year’s Watauga Fest features a carnival expo, food trucks, booze, live entertainment, a car show, and more!
Savvy Savings: Free to enter (food etc. obviously is not)