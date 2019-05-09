Enter to win 2 VIP tickets to the 33rd Annual Taste of Dallas!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're giving away 2 VIP tickets EVERY WEEK to the 33rd Annual Taste of Dallas!

We're excited to be the official TV partner for the 2019 Taste of Dallas, and to celebrate the 33rd year we're dishing out 2 VIP tickets every week!

VIP tickets include:

1 day entry into Taste of Dallas (Saturday & Sunday, June 8th & 9th only)

45 food/beverage tickets

A souvenir tasting glass

Access to the exclusive DFW Acura Dealers VIP Lounge which includes special food/beverage samplings and pairings

Winners will be notified weekly.