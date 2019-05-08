× Watch the live broadcast of the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade in Dallas

It’s true! We’re going to televise the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade LIVE from Fair Park in Dallas from 2pm – 4pm.

This is the first broadcast of the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade and is the second local parade CW33 has televised this year. This follows the broadcast of The 40th Annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival that was televised in March of this year.

“As the TV station of ‘good fun’, CW33 is proud to be the exclusive sponsor for the live broadcast of this year’s Dallas Pride Parade. Supporting Pride weekend in Dallas aligns well with both our station brand and programming which reaches all sectors of the diverse community that we serve,” said Station Manager Sara Fulmer.

The parade will be hosted by Veda Loca, J-Kruz, Jazzi Black, and DJ Kayotik from The Beat On 33.

This is the 36th annual Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade, taking place this year from their new location inside Fair Park. While previously held in September, Dallas Pride events will happen in June in concurrence with LGBTQ Pride Month.

The theme this year is “Stonewall STRONG, Dallas PROUD” and was selected to recognize and celebrate the 50thanniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City.

Watch the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday, June 2nd from 2 pm-4 pm on CW33 or catch the encore presentation on Sunday, June 2nd from 10pm-12 am.

Mobile device users can stream it live here on CW33.com.

Where to watch:

Over-the-Air 33.1 • DirecTV & Dish Network 33 • SD Channel 9 (AT&T U-Verse, Spectrum, Frontier, Charter)

HD Channels: AT&T U-Verse 1009 • Spectrum 1212 • Frontier 509 • Charter 782