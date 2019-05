Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The stepfather of Maleah Davis, the Houston 4-year-old who went missing last week, is now a person of interest in the investigation.

Darion Vence reported that strangers knocked him out when he had pulled over to the side of the road. When he awoke, he says, Maleah was gone.

However, police say his story has changed multiple times and is not adding up.

As of this post, Maleah has not been found.