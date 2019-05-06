Dallas police investigating several fatal shootings over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas police are investigating several murders that occurred this past weekend.

The first fatal shooting happened at Cherry Wood Park on Friday. Police say four men were shot in a drive-by shooting. One victim later died from his injuries.

Another fatal shooting took place at an apartment complex off East Ledbetter, where 39-year-old Damon Hines was found shot. He later died.

Another homicide took place on Aster Street, where Juan Martinez, 38, was shot and killed.

No arrests have been made in these shootings.