Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're in Dallas, Fort Worth, or San Antonio, you've got some decisions to make!

This Saturday, May 4, these cities are holding Mayoral elections.

Nine candidates are vying to replace outgoing Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.

In Fort Worth, Mayor Betsy Price is seeking a 5th term against her leading challenger Deborah Peoples.

Nine candidates are also running in San Antonio.