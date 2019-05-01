Join local chefs for a farm-to-table meal and help support Youth With Faces

Here’s your chance to have an amazing meal and support CW33 Good partner, Youth With Faces.

The second annual Field & Vine Chefs’ Dinner will take place on May 5 at The Statler in Dallas from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The farm-to-table meal will feature a course by each of our chefs, accompanied by paired wines. Cocktail hour will precede the dinner.

Field & Vine supports Youth With Faces’ life-changing programs that give youth in the juvenile justice system the opportunity to learn and practice social, job and life skills critical for their success.

You can make a difference and see it in action as the students of Youth With Faces gain valuable job experience working along Dallas’ best chefs at this premier culinary event.

Ticket sales end Friday, so act fast to get in on this amazing experience and support Youth With Faces.

For more details or to buy tickets, visit youthwithfaces.org/events