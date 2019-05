Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Model Halima Aden will be the first Muslim model to wear a hijab and burkini in the Sports Illustrated Swim Suit edition.

Aden is a Somali-American model. She was born at the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya and moved to the United States when she was seven.

On their website, Sports Illustrated says "we strive to continue to spread the message that whether you are wearing one-piece, a two-piece, or a burkini, you are the pilot of your own beauty."

The issue releases on May 8.