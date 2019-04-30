× Man arrested for masturbating in Pennsylvania Friendly’s bathroom, police say

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Maryland man is facing charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness, and other offenses after police say he was seen masturbating in the men’s room at a Friendly’s restaurant in Pennsylvania earlier this month, according to Gettysburg Borough Police.

Kenneth Paul Mijanovich, 69, is also charged with harassment, corruption of minors, and disorderly conduct in the incident, which took place April 6, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by Gettysburg Police.

Mijanovich was reported by the father of a boy who allegedly encountered him in the men’s room, police said. The boy said he opened the partially opened door of a bathroom stall and saw a man who stood up and began “rapidly masturbating,” according to police.

Mijanovich allegedly asked the boy, “Are you waiting for this stall?” When the boy answered yes, the man allegedly said “I’m done,” finished masturbating, and left.

The boy reported the incident to his father, who observed the man leaving in a blue sedan with Maryland registration.

The next day, police said, the boy and his family returned to the same Friendly’s to have lunch. While there, the boy and his father observed the same man in the Friendly’s parking lot. He was allegedly looking into the restaurant’s windows with binoculars, the father said. When the man noticed the boy and his family, he quickly left, they told police.

Police traced the vehicle’s license plate number to Mijanovich, and the boy and his father identified him as the man they saw, according to the complaint.

Mijanovich was contacted by Gettysburg Police and consented to an interview, according to the complaint. He allegedly admitted to going to the Friendly’s to masturbate on the day the boy said he encountered him, and that he often masturbated in public restrooms because he “gets aroused by the idea someone might see him fondling himself,” police said.

In a signed statement included in the criminal complaint, Mijanovich wrote “I went into the bathroom to get myself excited, and when he opened the stall door I got an erection and stood up and let him watch me masturbate for a while until I thought how stupid I was. I pulled up my pants and left.”