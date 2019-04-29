Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Enter to win tickets to see Trolls LIVE! in Grand Prairie before they go on sale!

Posted 9:14 am, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, April 29, 2019

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and their friends come to life on-stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first ever live tour.

Tickets don’t go on sale until May 3, but here’s your chance to win four tickets to see Trolls LIVE! February 7 – 9, 2020 at The Theatre in Grand Prairie!

Two winners will be chosen to receive a family pack of 4 tickets.

Enter below between 4/29 and 5/3. Contest ends at midnight on 5/3.

