Enter to win tickets to see Trolls LIVE! in Grand Prairie before they go on sale!

We’re giving away 4 tickets to see Trolls LIVE! in Grand Prairie before they go on sale!

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and their friends come to life on-stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first ever live tour.

Tickets don’t go on sale until May 3, but here’s your chance to win four tickets to see Trolls LIVE! February 7 – 9, 2020 at The Theatre in Grand Prairie!

Two winners will be chosen to receive a family pack of 4 tickets.

Enter below between 4/29 and 5/3. Contest ends at midnight on 5/3.