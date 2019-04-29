Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Dr. Pepper releasing new flavor

Posted 11:15 am, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, April 29, 2019

Dr. Pepper is going dark!

Dr. Pepper is releasing a new flavor, “Dark Berry,” that features that classic Dr. Pepper taste but “brings out its dark side” with fruit flavors such as blackberry, black currant, and black cherry.

Dr. Pepper Dark Berry hits the shelves on May 1.

It will be available nationwide for a limited time and is sold in a 12-pack of 12 oz. cans or 20 oz. bottles.

Dr. Pepper is releasing this new flavor in conjunction with the upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home.  The cans and bottles feature film-specific packaging.

