If you've followed the news at all, you've likely heard about the measles outbreaks happening all over the U.S.

If you were born before 1989, just because you were lucky enough to not have crackpot parents who skipped vaccines, doesn't mean you're entirely safe.

Before 1989, many U.S. kids only got 1 MMR vaccine, where as nowadays there are 2 doses given.

If you're unsure, talk to your doctor about getting your antibodies checked.