Savvy Saver: Booze + (free) pancakes, May the fest be with you, and summer survival with kids

This week we’re covering how Mayfest is offering free admission, if booze and pancakes are wrong I don’t want to be right, and how to properly ignore your kid this summer.

Mayfest | Fort Worth | May 2 – 5

For many Fort Worth residents, Mayfest is a 46-year-strong tradition; a chance to get outside and enjoy the Trinity before the tyrannical summer heat kicks in the door and punches you in the gut.

If you’ve never known this to exist, do yourself a favor and scurry over to funky town for the 2019 Mayfest. You’ll be doing some good too. Mayfest says their mission is to raise and contribute funds to enhance the Trinity River, surrounding parks and community programs. They’ve given more than $7.5 million to the Fort Worth community since 1973.

Savvy Savings: Mayfest is offering free admission on Thursday, May 2. Even after that, adult tickets are only $8.

Pancakes & Booze Art Show | Deep Ellum | April 27

You had me at booze. Ok ok…pancakes. You had me at pancakes.

Do we really need to convince you further with an event title such as “Pancakes & Booze Art Show”? Are you dead inside? Fine.

Celebrate their 10th year serving FREE PANCAKES and introducing you to some of the nation’s leading emerging artists.

Over 100+ local artists exhibiting over 500+ pieces of artwork

FREE All-U-Can-Eat Pancakes

Live Audio Performances from local DJs and Music Producers

Live Body Painting & Art

21+ EVENT

8pm – 2am

Savvy Savings: $10. TEN. DOLLARS. FREE. PANCAKES.

Summer Movie Camp | AMC Theatres | All Summer

Parents – [in Jon Snow voice] Summer is coming.

White Walkers may not be bearing down upon you, but those hordes you call offspring will be after school lets out.

This year, focus on being a loving, compassionate, and understanding parent and connect with your child…by stuffing them in an A/C-chilled dark room where they’re not allowed to talk.

AMC is running their Summer Movie Camp and it’s a great way to get your brood of ingrates sweet children to just shut up for a second experience the art of cinema without taking on the 2nd mortgage going to the movies usually requires.

Savvy Savings: $4 for admission to a kid-friendly movie and KidsPack

