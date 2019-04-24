× No pajamas, no shower caps: Texas high school enforces dress code for parents

HOUSTON – A parent dress code is being enforced at James Madison High School in Houston, school officials have confirmed.

A letter from the principal was posted on the school’s website outlining items parents cannot wear when they are on campus.

“To prepare our children and let them know daily, the appropriate attire they are supposed to wear when entering a building, going somewhere, applying for a job, or visiting someone outside of the home setting, I am going to enforce these guidelines…We are preparing our children for the future and it begins here,” the letter read.

Included in the dress code is a ban on satin caps, shower caps, pajamas, hair rollers, leggings, sagging pants, low cut tops and low rider shorts.

“You are your child’s first teacher,” the notice states. “This is a professional educational environment where we are teaching our children what is right what is correct or not correct. We value you but we must ask you to value and follow the rules of the school environment.”