Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of four that were found dead in their home yesterday all died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

According to the Star-Telegram, Ronald Parra shot and killed his two children and sister-in-law, Melinda Mercado, before killing himself.

His children, a 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, were shot multiple times.

Ronald Parra was in training to be an investigator for Child Protective Services.