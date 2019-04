Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Southlake couple who were convicted of keeping a Guinean girl as a slave were sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Mohamed Toure and Denise Cros-Toure were convicted this past January of forced labor, conspiracy to harbor an alien and alien harboring.

They had kept a girl who arrived at the age of 5 as a personal and family slave for 16 years.

The couple's attorney says the girl's story is fabricated.