After facing a backlash for posting a photo of her kids to Instagram last month, Pink says she's done posting family photos on social media, the singer told Ellen DeGeneres.

Pink had posted a photo of her family that featured her son naked from the waist down after his swim diaper was removed. They were feeding a pelican at a beach resort.

She later replaced the photo with an edited version, but still received complaints and threats to call CPS.