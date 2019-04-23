Downtown Garland hosting 7th Annual Cinco de Mayo festival, helping fund local music and dance programs

Looking forward to another Cinco de Mayo spent at [insert generic corporate Tex-mex chain restaurant name here] that’s having some sort of [insert generic margarita name here] blow-out?

Nothing against those places, really. But…yawn.

This is Texas. We have a rich, vibrant Hispanic culture. We can do better. We have to do better.

Actually, Garland has been doing pretty good for going on 7 years!

For the 7th year, the city is hosting the Cinco de Mayo festival on the square in downtown Garland.

They’re also doing good as all proceeds will go to fund grants for music and dance programs in the community and schools celebrating Hispanic Culture .

When: Sunday, May 5 2019, Gates open at 11 AM

Where: Downtown Garland, at 6th and Main

Featuring: Food, music, grito contest, ballet folklorico, and more. Entry is free!

For more info visit CincodeMayoGarlandTX.com